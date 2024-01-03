The Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. This matchup is at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Villanova vs. Xavier matchup.

Villanova vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Villanova vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Villanova Moneyline Xavier Moneyline
BetMGM Villanova (-8.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Villanova (-8.5) 140.5 -365 +285 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Villanova vs. Xavier Betting Trends

  • Villanova is 8-5-0 ATS this season.
  • So far this season, five out of the Wildcats' 13 games have gone over the point total.
  • Xavier has compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread this year.
  • In the Musketeers' 13 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Villanova Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Villanova is 21st-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 38th, according to computer rankings.
  • The Wildcats were +3000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +5000, which is the 27th-biggest change in the country.
  • Villanova's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2%.

Xavier Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +14000
  • The Musketeers' national championship odds have fallen from +4500 at the beginning of the season to +14000, the 10th-biggest change among all teams.
  • Xavier's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.

