How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bellarmine Knights (4-11, 0-0 ASUN) will attempt to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Austin Peay Governors (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Freedom Hall. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bellarmine Stats Insights
- The Knights make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Governors have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- Bellarmine has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Knights are the 325th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Governors rank 246th.
- The Knights record 68.5 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 65.4 the Governors allow.
- When Bellarmine scores more than 65.4 points, it is 4-3.
Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison
- Bellarmine is scoring 75 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is averaging 65.2 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, the Knights are ceding 60.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 79.1.
- When it comes to total threes made, Bellarmine has played better at home this season, draining 8.4 per game, compared to 7.2 on the road. Meanwhile, it has produced a 30.9% three-point percentage at home and a 35.1% mark on the road.
Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Utah
|L 85-43
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/22/2023
|@ BYU
|L 101-59
|Marriott Center
|12/30/2023
|@ High Point
|L 90-85
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|1/4/2024
|Austin Peay
|-
|Freedom Hall
|1/6/2024
|Lipscomb
|-
|Freedom Hall
|1/11/2024
|@ North Alabama
|-
|Flowers Hall
