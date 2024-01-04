Thursday's ASUN schedule includes the Bellarmine Knights (4-9, 0-0 ASUN) against the Austin Peay Governors (6-7, 0-0 ASUN) at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay Game Information

Bellarmine Players to Watch

  • Peter Suder: 11 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Langdon Hatton: 7.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Bash Wieland: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Dezmond McKinney: 6.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Garrett Tipton: 9.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Austin Peay Players to Watch

  • Demarcus Sharp: 18.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 1 BLK
  • Ja'Monta Black: 12.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dezi Jones: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dez White: 9.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Daniel Loos: 3.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison

Bellarmine Rank Bellarmine AVG Austin Peay AVG Austin Peay Rank
312th 67.9 Points Scored 66.8 324th
143rd 69.5 Points Allowed 64.1 37th
263rd 34.5 Rebounds 34.8 251st
326th 6.9 Off. Rebounds 9.5 152nd
169th 7.6 3pt Made 7.6 169th
115th 14.5 Assists 11.1 324th
93rd 10.8 Turnovers 9.4 25th

