The Austin Peay Governors (7-7) square off against the Bellarmine Knights (5-7) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET in ASUN action.

Bellarmine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay Scoring Comparison

The Knights' 65.0 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 62.8 the Governors give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 62.8 points, Bellarmine is 4-4.

Austin Peay has a 7-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.0 points.

The Governors put up 64.9 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 75.8 the Knights allow.

Austin Peay is 2-1 when scoring more than 75.8 points.

When Bellarmine allows fewer than 64.9 points, it is 3-2.

The Governors are making 46.8% of their shots from the field, 4.7% higher than the Knights allow to opponents (42.1%).

Bellarmine Leaders

Hayley Harrison: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.6 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60)

14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.6 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60) Hope Sivori: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.7 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (22-for-74)

9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.7 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (22-for-74) Miyah Brown: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.9 FG%

8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.9 FG% Paetynn Gray: 6.7 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

6.7 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Claire Knies: 8.5 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

Bellarmine Schedule