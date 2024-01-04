How to Watch the Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Austin Peay Governors (7-7) square off against the Bellarmine Knights (5-7) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET in ASUN action.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Bellarmine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay Scoring Comparison
- The Knights' 65.0 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 62.8 the Governors give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 62.8 points, Bellarmine is 4-4.
- Austin Peay has a 7-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.0 points.
- The Governors put up 64.9 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 75.8 the Knights allow.
- Austin Peay is 2-1 when scoring more than 75.8 points.
- When Bellarmine allows fewer than 64.9 points, it is 3-2.
- The Governors are making 46.8% of their shots from the field, 4.7% higher than the Knights allow to opponents (42.1%).
Bellarmine Leaders
- Hayley Harrison: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.6 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60)
- Hope Sivori: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.7 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (22-for-74)
- Miyah Brown: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.9 FG%
- Paetynn Gray: 6.7 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)
- Claire Knies: 8.5 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bellarmine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|L 59-49
|Knights Hall
|12/21/2023
|@ Akron
|L 88-65
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/30/2023
|Ohio
|W 70-66
|Knights Hall
|1/4/2024
|@ Austin Peay
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Lipscomb
|-
|Allen Arena
|1/13/2024
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Knights Hall
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.