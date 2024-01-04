How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. Lipscomb on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-9, 0-0 ASUN) will look to snap a five-game losing stretch when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (9-6, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights
- This season, Eastern Kentucky has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.5% from the field.
- The Colonels are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bisons sit at 304th.
- The Colonels' 82.2 points per game are nine more points than the 73.2 the Bisons allow to opponents.
- Eastern Kentucky has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 73.2 points.
Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Eastern Kentucky averages 93.1 points per game. On the road, it averages 69.5.
- At home, the Colonels allow 74.3 points per game. Away, they concede 86.3.
- Beyond the arc, Eastern Kentucky makes fewer treys on the road (7 per game) than at home (9), and makes a lower percentage on the road (31.1%) than at home (32.1%) too.
Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Troy
|L 88-81
|Trojan Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 111-67
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 80-53
|Mackey Arena
|1/4/2024
|Lipscomb
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|1/6/2024
|Austin Peay
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Central Arkansas
|-
|Farris Center
