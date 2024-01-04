The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-9, 0-0 ASUN) will try to halt a five-game losing stretch when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (9-6, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lipscomb Moneyline Eastern Kentucky Moneyline

Eastern Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Betting Trends

  • Eastern Kentucky has covered just twice in 10 matchups with a spread this year.
  • The Colonels have covered the spread twice this year (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.
  • Lipscomb has covered 10 times in 14 chances against the spread this season.
  • In the Bisons' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Eastern Kentucky Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +100000
  • Eastern Kentucky, based on its national championship odds (+100000), ranks significantly better (101st in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (280th).
  • Eastern Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.