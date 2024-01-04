The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-3) face a fellow ASUN team, the Lipscomb Bisons (6-6), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Allen Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

Antwainette Walker: 20.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Ivy Turner: 11.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Alice Recanati: 10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Brie Crittendon: 8.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Sierra McCullough: 6.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK

Lipscomb Players to Watch

Bella Vinson: 12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Aleah Sorrentino: 11.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Blythe Pearson: 10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Molly Heard: 10.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Claira McGowan: 9.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

