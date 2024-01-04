The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-9, 0-0 ASUN) are 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Lipscomb Bisons (9-6, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 153.5.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lipscomb -1.5 153.5

Colonels Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Kentucky has played five games this season that have gone over 153.5 combined points scored.

Eastern Kentucky's average game total this season has been 162.1, 8.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Eastern Kentucky has only covered the spread twice in 10 opportunities this season.

Eastern Kentucky has been posted as the underdog four times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Colonels have been at least a +105 moneyline underdog six times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Eastern Kentucky has a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lipscomb 5 41.7% 80.6 162.8 73.2 153 151.4 Eastern Kentucky 5 50% 82.2 162.8 79.8 153 153.8

Additional Eastern Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Bisons covered the spread 10 times in 17 ASUN games last season.

The Colonels average 9.0 more points per game (82.2) than the Bisons allow their opponents to score (73.2).

When it scores more than 73.2 points, Eastern Kentucky is 1-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lipscomb 10-2-0 5-0 6-6-0 Eastern Kentucky 2-8-0 2-4 4-6-0

Eastern Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Home/Away Splits

Lipscomb Eastern Kentucky 5-0 Home Record 4-3 2-4 Away Record 0-6 3-0-0 Home ATS Record 0-4-0 4-2-0 Away ATS Record 2-4-0 96.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 93.1 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 1-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 3-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-3-0

