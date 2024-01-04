The Eastern Kentucky Colonels' (11-3) ASUN schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the Lipscomb Bisons (7-6) at Allen Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Eastern Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Scoring Comparison

The Colonels score an average of 75.1 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 64.8 the Bisons allow.

When it scores more than 64.8 points, Eastern Kentucky is 9-1.

Lipscomb's record is 7-3 when it allows fewer than 75.1 points.

The 68.4 points per game the Bisons average are 7.0 more points than the Colonels give up (61.4).

When Lipscomb puts up more than 61.4 points, it is 7-3.

Eastern Kentucky has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 68.4 points.

The Bisons shoot 40.4% from the field, only 1.5% higher than the Colonels allow defensively.

The Colonels shoot 42.4% from the field, 2% higher than the Bisons concede.

Eastern Kentucky Leaders

Ivy Turner: 11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.6 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)

11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.6 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53) Antwainette Walker: 20.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.1 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51)

20.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.1 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51) Alice Recanati: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.8 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.8 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Brie Crittendon: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)

8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52) Sierra McCullough: 6.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.1 BLK, 47.4 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Kentucky Schedule