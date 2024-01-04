Should you wager on Gustav Nyquist to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in eight of 38 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In two games versus the Flames this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Nyquist has accumulated three goals and nine assists.

Nyquist averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.7%.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 117 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Blackhawks 2 1 1 16:00 Home W 3-0 12/30/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:26 Away W 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Red Wings 3 2 1 17:43 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:08 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:59 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 19:42 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:03 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:40 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 17:19 Home W 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

