Henry County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Henry County, Kentucky? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Henry County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Eminence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Eminence, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
