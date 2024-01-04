The Kentucky Wildcats (7-7) take a three-game win streak into a home contest with the Arkansas Razorbacks (12-3), winners of four straight. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kentucky vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison

The Razorbacks score an average of 72.9 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 69.5 the Wildcats give up.

Arkansas has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.

Kentucky has a 5-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.9 points.

The Wildcats average 66.0 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 63.5 the Razorbacks allow.

Kentucky is 7-0 when scoring more than 63.5 points.

When Arkansas allows fewer than 66.0 points, it is 8-0.

The Wildcats are making 42.1% of their shots from the field, 5.3% higher than the Razorbacks allow to opponents (36.8%).

The Razorbacks' 38.9 shooting percentage is 6.2 lower than the Wildcats have conceded.

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 15.9 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 STL, 59.2 FG%

15.9 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 STL, 59.2 FG% Maddie Scherr: 15.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.6 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (18-for-53)

15.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.6 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (18-for-53) Eniya Russell: 8.4 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

8.4 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Brooklynn Miles: 5.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.9 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

5.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.9 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17) Saniah Tyler: 9.7 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (28-for-83)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Schedule