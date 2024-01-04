Monroe County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Monroe County, Kentucky today? We have you covered below.
Monroe County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Monroe County High School at Campbellsville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Campbellsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
