The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-10, 0-2 OVC) will hope to break a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Morehead State Eagles (10-4, 1-0 OVC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Morehead State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Morehead State Stats Insights

  • The Eagles are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
  • Morehead State has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 330th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Eagles sit at ninth.
  • The Eagles score 78.4 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 77.5 the Golden Eagles give up.
  • When Morehead State scores more than 77.5 points, it is 7-0.

Morehead State Home & Away Comparison

  • Morehead State posts 92.3 points per game at home, compared to 67.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 24.4 points per contest.
  • The Eagles are ceding 51.8 points per game this season at home, which is 20.3 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (72.1).
  • Morehead State is making 12 three-pointers per game with a 40.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is four more threes and 8.6% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (8 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).

Morehead State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 @ Indiana L 69-68 Assembly Hall
12/21/2023 Alice Lloyd W 101-39 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
12/31/2023 @ Southeast Missouri State W 83-64 Show Me Center
1/4/2024 Tennessee Tech - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
1/6/2024 Tennessee State - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
1/11/2024 @ Eastern Illinois - Lantz Arena

