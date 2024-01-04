The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-10, 0-2 OVC) will hope to break a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Morehead State Eagles (10-4, 1-0 OVC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Morehead State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

TV: ESPN+

Morehead State Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

Morehead State has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 330th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Eagles sit at ninth.

The Eagles score 78.4 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 77.5 the Golden Eagles give up.

When Morehead State scores more than 77.5 points, it is 7-0.

Morehead State Home & Away Comparison

Morehead State posts 92.3 points per game at home, compared to 67.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 24.4 points per contest.

The Eagles are ceding 51.8 points per game this season at home, which is 20.3 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (72.1).

Morehead State is making 12 three-pointers per game with a 40.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is four more threes and 8.6% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (8 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).

Morehead State Upcoming Schedule