Morehead State vs. Tennessee Tech January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-6) play a fellow OVC squad, the Morehead State Eagles (5-6), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Morehead State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Morehead State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Morehead State Players to Watch
- Katie Novik: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Veronica Charles: 10.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Blessing King: 5.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Hallie Rhodes: 9.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Melissa Secchiaroli: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tennessee Tech Players to Watch
- Maaliya Owens: 15.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Reghan Grimes: 9.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anna Walker: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Peyton Carter: 5.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Reagan Hurst: 7.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.