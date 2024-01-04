The Morehead State Eagles (6-6) battle the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-8) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday in OVC play.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Morehead State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

TV: ESPN+

Morehead State vs. Tennessee Tech Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles score just 4.1 more points per game (66.7) than the Eagles give up to opponents (62.6).

Tennessee Tech is 5-3 when it scores more than 62.6 points.

Morehead State is 6-2 when it allows fewer than 66.7 points.

The Eagles put up 66.3 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 64.8 the Golden Eagles allow.

Morehead State has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Tennessee Tech has a 4-4 record when giving up fewer than 66.3 points.

This season the Eagles are shooting 40.3% from the field, 5.9% lower than the Golden Eagles concede.

The Golden Eagles shoot 40.6% from the field, just 2.6% higher than the Eagles allow.

Morehead State Leaders

Katie Novik: 10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Veronica Charles: 10.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 32.8 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48)

10.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 32.8 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48) Blessing King: 5.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 56.9 FG%

5.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 56.9 FG% Hallie Rhodes: 9.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

9.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Melissa Secchiaroli: 9.4 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70)

Morehead State Schedule