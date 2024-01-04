The Bradley Braves (4-8) hope to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Murray State Racers (8-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at CFSB Center.

Murray State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Murray State vs. Bradley Scoring Comparison

The Braves put up 15.6 fewer points per game (63.2) than the Racers give up (78.8).

Murray State's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 63.2 points.

The Racers record 24.5 more points per game (93.8) than the Braves give up (69.3).

When Murray State scores more than 69.3 points, it is 8-2.

Bradley has a 4-8 record when allowing fewer than 93.8 points.

The Racers shoot 46.5% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Braves concede defensively.

The Braves make 41.3% of their shots from the field, 6.4% lower than the Racers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Murray State Leaders

Katelyn Young: 19.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 53.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40)

19.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 53.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40) Hannah McKay: 11 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)

11 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29) Ava Learn: 12.9 PTS, 60.9 FG%

12.9 PTS, 60.9 FG% Haven Ford: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Bria Sanders-Woods: 7.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

Murray State Schedule