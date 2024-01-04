The Youngstown State Penguins (10-4, 2-1 Horizon League) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is 147.5.

Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Highland Heights, Kentucky

Highland Heights, Kentucky Venue: Truist Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northern Kentucky -1.5 147.5

Northern Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Northern Kentucky's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 147.5 points five times.

The average total in Northern Kentucky's games this season is 143.5, four points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Norse have a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Youngstown State's .600 ATS win percentage (6-4-0 ATS record) is higher than Northern Kentucky's .545 mark (6-5-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Kentucky 5 45.5% 72.4 153.9 71.1 140.5 138 Youngstown State 4 40% 81.5 153.9 69.4 140.5 148.2

Additional Northern Kentucky Insights & Trends

The 72.4 points per game the Norse score are just three more points than the Penguins allow (69.4).

Northern Kentucky has a 5-0 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when putting up more than 69.4 points.

Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Kentucky 6-5-0 3-0 7-4-0 Youngstown State 6-4-0 2-2 5-5-0

Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State Home/Away Splits

Northern Kentucky Youngstown State 5-1 Home Record 7-1 2-6 Away Record 3-3 3-0-0 Home ATS Record 3-1-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 82 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 90.9 65.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69 3-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-1-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-4-0

