How to Watch Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Youngstown State Penguins (10-4, 2-1 Horizon League) will look to continue a three-game road winning run when taking on the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Truist Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Northern Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Norse are shooting 46% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Penguins allow to opponents.
- Northern Kentucky is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
- The Norse are the 306th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Penguins rank 40th.
- The Norse score 72.4 points per game, only three more points than the 69.4 the Penguins allow.
- When Northern Kentucky totals more than 69.4 points, it is 7-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Northern Kentucky is putting up 16.9 more points per game (82) than it is when playing on the road (65.1).
- The Norse are giving up 66.7 points per game this year at home, which is 7.8 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (74.5).
- Northern Kentucky is sinking 6.3 threes per game with a 33.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.3 more threes and 4.2% points better than it is averaging away from home (5 threes per game, 29.4% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|W 85-75
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|L 92-56
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 73-60
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|Youngstown State
|-
|Truist Arena
|1/7/2024
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Oakland
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.