The Denver Nuggets (24-11) are just 2.5-point favorites as they try to continue a five-game road winning streak when they take on the Golden State Warriors (16-17) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Chase Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Warriors Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Warriors 114

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Warriors

  • Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 2.5)
  • Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-1.1)
  • Pick OU: Under (234.5)
  • Computer Predicted Total: 229.1
  • The Nuggets (16-19-0 ATS) have covered the spread 45.7% of the time, 0.2% more often than the Warriors (15-18-0) this year.
  • Denver covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 48.3% of the time. That's less often than Golden State covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (66.7%).
  • Denver's games have gone over the total 40% of the time this season (14 out of 35), less often than Golden State's games have (19 out of 33).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 22-9, a better tally than the Warriors have posted (3-10) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Performance Insights

  • The Nuggets have been lifted by their defense, as they rank third-best in the NBA by allowing only 109.8 points per game. They rank 15th in the league in points scored (115.1 per contest).
  • This season, Denver is averaging 44.6 rebounds per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) and ceding 43 rebounds per contest (12th-ranked).
  • The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2023-24, ranking second-best in the NBA with 29.7 assists per game.
  • Denver ranks top-five this season in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.5 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 25th with 12 forced turnovers per contest.
  • With 12.1 three-pointers per game, the Nuggets are 21st in the NBA. They have a 37.8% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks seventh in the league.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Warriors Performance Insights

  • With 116.9 points scored per game and 116.3 points conceded, the Warriors are ninth in the league on offense and 20th defensively.
  • In 2023-24, Golden State is second-best in the NBA in rebounds (46.9 per game) and 14th in rebounds conceded (43.1).
  • At 28 assists per game, the Warriors are sixth in the NBA.
  • Golden State commits 14.5 turnovers per game and force 12.2 per game, ranking 25th and 24th, respectively, in the NBA.
  • The Warriors are the fourth-best team in the league in 3-pointers made (14.8 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (36.8%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.