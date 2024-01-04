The injury report for the Nashville Predators (21-16-1) ahead of their matchup with the Calgary Flames (16-16-5) currently includes just one player. The matchup is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kiefer Sherwood LW Questionable Upper Body

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakob Pelletier LW Out Shoulder Oliver Kylington D Out Undisclosed Kevin Rooney C Out Shoulder

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators' 117 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the league.

It has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential at +1.

Flames Season Insights

The Flames have 110 goals this season (3.0 per game), 21st in the league.

Calgary gives up 3.2 goals per game (117 total), which ranks 19th in the NHL.

They have the 21st-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.

Predators vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-125) Flames (+105) 6

