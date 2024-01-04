Wolfe County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Wolfe County, Kentucky today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wolfe County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Owsley County High School at Wolfe County High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Campton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wolfe County High School at Bath County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Owingsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.