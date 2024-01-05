Player prop bet odds for Joel Embiid, Julius Randle and others are listed when the Philadelphia 76ers host the New York Knicks at Wells Fargo Center on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

76ers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN and MSG

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

76ers vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 34.5 (Over: -111) 11.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +154)

Embiid's 34.8 points per game average is 0.3 points higher than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (11.8) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (11.5).

Embiid has averaged 6.2 assists per game this year, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Friday (5.5).

Embiid has hit 1.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +112) 6.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -161)

The 25.5-point total set for Tyrese Maxey on Friday is 0.4 less than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 3.5.

Maxey has collected 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

He has knocked down 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Tobias Harris Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: +120)

Friday's prop bet for Tobias Harris is 17.5 points, 0.2 more than his season average.

He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 5.5).

Harris' assist average -- 3.0 -- is 0.5 lower than Friday's prop bet (3.5).

Harris has connected on 1.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -120) 9.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: -161)

The 27.5-point over/under for Randle on Friday is 3.1 higher than his scoring average.

He has collected 9.5 boards per game, matching his over/under for Friday.

Randle averages 4.7 assists, 1.2 more than Friday's over/under.

Randle's 1.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Friday over/under.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -143) 7.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: +104)

The 25.7 points Jalen Brunson has scored per game this season is 0.8 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (26.5).

His per-game rebound average of 3.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Brunson has averaged 6.4 assists per game, 1.1 less than Friday's assist over/under (7.5).

Brunson has averaged 2.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

