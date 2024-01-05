Campbell County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Campbell County, Kentucky. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Campbell County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bishop Brossart High School at Nicholas Co Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Carlisle, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
