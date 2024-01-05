High school basketball is on the schedule today in Fayette County, Kentucky, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fayette County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lexington Catholic High School at Owen County High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

6:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Paris, KY

Paris, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Simon Kenton High School at Bryan Station High School