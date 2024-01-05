Garrard County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Garrard County, Kentucky today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Garrard County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Garrard County High School at Danville High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Danville, KY
- Conference: District 45
- How to Stream: Watch Here
