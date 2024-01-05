Grant County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Grant County, Kentucky is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grant County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Henry County High School at Grant County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Dry Ridge, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
