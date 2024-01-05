Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Jefferson County, Kentucky today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Kentucky Country Day School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5

5:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Highlands Latin School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Male High School at Christian County High School