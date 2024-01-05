Kentucky Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Lexington Catholic High School vs. Owen County High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lexington Catholic High School is on the road against Owen County High School at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5.
Lexington Cath. vs. Owen County Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Paris, KY
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Fayette County Games Today
Simon Kenton High School at Bryan Station High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
