Lexington Catholic High School is on the road against Owen County High School at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lexington Cath. vs. Owen County Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Location: Paris, KY
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Fayette County Games Today

Simon Kenton High School at Bryan Station High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Lexington, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.