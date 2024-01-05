Kentucky Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Male High School vs. Christian County High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
We have an exciting high school matchup -- Christian County High School vs. Male High School -- in Hopkinsville, KY on Friday, January 5, starting at 8:00 PM CT.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Louisville Male vs. Christian Co. Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT
- Location: Hopkinsville, KY
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Jefferson County Games Today
The Brown School at Kentucky Country Day School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Louisville Collegiate School at Highlands Latin School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.