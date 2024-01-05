There are 14 games on today's NBA schedule, including the New York Knicks taking on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Today's NBA Games

The Indiana Pacers take on the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks look to pull off a road win at the Pacers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSIN and BSSE

Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 19-14

19-14 ATL Record: 14-19

14-19 IND Stats: 126.9 PPG (first in NBA), 124.6 Opp. PPG (29th)

126.9 PPG (first in NBA), 124.6 Opp. PPG (29th) ATL Stats: 122.8 PPG (third in NBA), 123.2 Opp. PPG (28th)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (24.8 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 12.6 APG)

Tyrese Haliburton (24.8 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 12.6 APG) ATL Key Player: Trae Young (28.2 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 11.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: IND -3.5

IND -3.5 IND Odds to Win: -165

-165 ATL Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 263.5 points

The Boston Celtics play host to the Utah Jazz

The Jazz take to the home court of the Celtics on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and KJZZ

Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

BOS Record: 26-7

26-7 UTA Record: 16-19

16-19 BOS Stats: 120.8 PPG (fifth in NBA), 110.8 Opp. PPG (fifth)

120.8 PPG (fifth in NBA), 110.8 Opp. PPG (fifth) UTA Stats: 114.9 PPG (16th in NBA), 118.8 Opp. PPG (23rd)

Players to Watch

BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (27.0 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 4.5 APG)

Jayson Tatum (27.0 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 4.5 APG) UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (23.5 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 1.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -14.5

BOS -14.5 BOS Odds to Win: -1100

-1100 UTA Odds to Win: +675

+675 Total: 239.5 points

The Cleveland Cavaliers play host to the Washington Wizards

The Wizards go on the road to face the Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH and MNMT2

Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

CLE Record: 19-15

19-15 WAS Record: 6-27

6-27 CLE Stats: 113.1 PPG (21st in NBA), 112.1 Opp. PPG (ninth)

113.1 PPG (21st in NBA), 112.1 Opp. PPG (ninth) WAS Stats: 116.2 PPG (11th in NBA), 126.6 Opp. PPG (30th)

Players to Watch

CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (27.7 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 5.6 APG)

Donovan Mitchell (27.7 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 5.6 APG) WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.8 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CLE -10.5

CLE -10.5 CLE Odds to Win: -500

-500 WAS Odds to Win: +375

+375 Total: 239.5 points

The Brooklyn Nets host the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder take to the home court of the Nets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES and BSOK

Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

BKN Record: 15-20

15-20 OKC Record: 23-10

23-10 BKN Stats: 114.3 PPG (17th in NBA), 116.1 Opp. PPG (19th)

114.3 PPG (17th in NBA), 116.1 Opp. PPG (19th) OKC Stats: 122.0 PPG (fourth in NBA), 113.9 Opp. PPG (14th)

Players to Watch

BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (20.7 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Mikal Bridges (20.7 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.7 APG) OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 6.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: OKC -5.5

OKC -5.5 OKC Odds to Win: -225

-225 BKN Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 234.5 points

The Philadelphia 76ers play host to the New York Knicks

The Knicks look to pull off a road win at the 76ers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN and MSG

Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHI Record: 23-10

23-10 NY Record: 19-15

19-15 PHI Stats: 120.7 PPG (sixth in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (fourth)

120.7 PPG (sixth in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (fourth) NY Stats: 115.3 PPG (15th in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (34.8 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 6.2 APG)

Joel Embiid (34.8 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 6.2 APG) NY Key Player: Julius Randle (24.4 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 4.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHI -6.5

PHI -6.5 PHI Odds to Win: -250

-250 NY Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 227.5 points

The New Orleans Pelicans play host to the Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers take to the home court of the Pelicans on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSNO and BSSC

Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NO Record: 21-14

21-14 LAC Record: 21-12

21-12 NO Stats: 115.9 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (eighth)

115.9 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (eighth) LAC Stats: 117.2 PPG (ninth in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (23.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.5 APG)

Brandon Ingram (23.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.5 APG) LAC Key Player: Kawhi Leonard (24.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 3.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NO -0.5

NO -0.5 NO Odds to Win: -115

-115 LAC Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 229.5 points

The Houston Rockets play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves take to the home court of the Rockets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSN

Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

HOU Record: 17-15

17-15 MIN Record: 24-9

24-9 HOU Stats: 113.0 PPG (22nd in NBA), 109.6 Opp. PPG (second)

113.0 PPG (22nd in NBA), 109.6 Opp. PPG (second) MIN Stats: 112.8 PPG (24th in NBA), 107.8 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (21.5 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 5.2 APG)

Alperen Sengun (21.5 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 5.2 APG) MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (26.6 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIN -3.5

MIN -3.5 MIN Odds to Win: -165

-165 HOU Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 218.5 points

The Chicago Bulls host the Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets look to pull off a road win at the Bulls on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and NBCS-CHI+

Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 15-21

15-21 CHA Record: 8-24

8-24 CHI Stats: 109.3 PPG (28th in NBA), 112.1 Opp. PPG (ninth)

109.3 PPG (28th in NBA), 112.1 Opp. PPG (ninth) CHA Stats: 110.0 PPG (27th in NBA), 120.6 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (22.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 5.3 APG)

DeMar DeRozan (22.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 5.3 APG) CHA Key Player: Terry Rozier (24.1 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 7.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CHI -8.5

CHI -8.5 CHI Odds to Win: -350

-350 CHA Odds to Win: +280

+280 Total: 224.5 points

The Dallas Mavericks face the Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers travel to face the Mavericks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW

Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 20-15

20-15 POR Record: 9-24

9-24 DAL Stats: 118.5 PPG (seventh in NBA), 117.4 Opp. PPG (22nd)

118.5 PPG (seventh in NBA), 117.4 Opp. PPG (22nd) POR Stats: 108.4 PPG (29th in NBA), 115.3 Opp. PPG (18th)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (33.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 9.3 APG)

Luka Doncic (33.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 9.3 APG) POR Key Player: Jerami Grant (21.7 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DAL -10.5

DAL -10.5 DAL Odds to Win: -550

-550 POR Odds to Win: +400

+400 Total: 237.5 points

The Phoenix Suns take on the Miami Heat

The Heat travel to face the Suns on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: AZFamily and BSSUN

Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 18-16

18-16 MIA Record: 20-14

20-14 PHO Stats: 115.4 PPG (14th in NBA), 114.1 Opp. PPG (15th)

115.4 PPG (14th in NBA), 114.1 Opp. PPG (15th) MIA Stats: 112.9 PPG (23rd in NBA), 111.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (29.9 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 6.0 APG)

Kevin Durant (29.9 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 6.0 APG) MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (21.7 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHO -3.5

PHO -3.5 PHO Odds to Win: -165

-165 MIA Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 229.5 points

The Denver Nuggets host the Orlando Magic

The Magic go on the road to face the Nuggets on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ALT and BSFL

Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DEN Record: 25-11

25-11 ORL Record: 19-15

19-15 DEN Stats: 115.6 PPG (13th in NBA), 110.3 Opp. PPG (third)

115.6 PPG (13th in NBA), 110.3 Opp. PPG (third) ORL Stats: 113.6 PPG (20th in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.0 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 9.1 APG)

Nikola Jokic (26.0 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 9.1 APG) ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (22.4 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 4.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -10.5

DEN -10.5 DEN Odds to Win: -550

-550 ORL Odds to Win: +400

+400 Total: 224.5 points

The Golden State Warriors play the Detroit Pistons

The Pistons go on the road to face the Warriors on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA and BSDET

Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

GS Record: 16-18

16-18 DET Record: 3-31

3-31 GS Stats: 117.2 PPG (ninth in NBA), 116.7 Opp. PPG (20th)

117.2 PPG (ninth in NBA), 116.7 Opp. PPG (20th) DET Stats: 111.5 PPG (25th in NBA), 122.6 Opp. PPG (26th)

Players to Watch

GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (27.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.6 APG)

Stephen Curry (27.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.6 APG) DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (23.2 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 7.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: GS -9.5

GS -9.5 GS Odds to Win: -450

-450 DET Odds to Win: +333

+333 Total: 240.5 points

The Los Angeles Lakers play host to the Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies look to pull off a road win at the Lakers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAL Record: 17-18

17-18 MEM Record: 11-23

11-23 LAL Stats: 113.7 PPG (19th in NBA), 114.6 Opp. PPG (16th)

113.7 PPG (19th in NBA), 114.6 Opp. PPG (16th) MEM Stats: 106.9 PPG (30th in NBA), 113.4 Opp. PPG (13th)

Players to Watch

LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.4 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Anthony Davis (25.4 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 3.3 APG) MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAL -4.5

LAL -4.5 LAL Odds to Win: -190

-190 MEM Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 228.5 points

The Sacramento Kings play the Toronto Raptors

The Raptors hope to pick up a road win at the Kings on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SportsNet

Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SAC Record: 20-13

20-13 TOR Record: 14-20

14-20 SAC Stats: 117.8 PPG (eighth in NBA), 117.2 Opp. PPG (21st)

117.8 PPG (eighth in NBA), 117.2 Opp. PPG (21st) TOR Stats: 114.0 PPG (18th in NBA), 115.1 Opp. PPG (17th)

Players to Watch

SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.6 PPG, 12.8 RPG, 7.5 APG)

Domantas Sabonis (19.6 PPG, 12.8 RPG, 7.5 APG) TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: SAC -4.5

SAC -4.5 SAC Odds to Win: -200

-200 TOR Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 239.5 points

