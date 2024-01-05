Pacers vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Indiana Pacers (19-14) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (14-19) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSSE. The point total is 263.5 in the matchup.
Pacers vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pacers
|-3.5
|263.5
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- In seven of 33 games this season, Indiana and its opponents have combined to score more than 263.5 points.
- Indiana has an average point total of 251.5 in its contests this year, 12.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Pacers have gone 19-14-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Indiana has been favored 16 times and won nine, or 56.2%, of those games.
- This season, Indiana has won eight of its 12 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Pacers.
Pacers vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 263.5
|% of Games Over 263.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pacers
|7
|21.2%
|126.9
|249.7
|124.6
|247.8
|243.3
|Hawks
|4
|12.1%
|122.8
|249.7
|123.2
|247.8
|239.6
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- The Pacers have gone 6-4 in their last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Pacers have gone over the total four times.
- At home, Indiana owns a better record against the spread (10-7-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (9-7-0).
- The Pacers put up 126.9 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 123.2 the Hawks give up.
- When Indiana puts up more than 123.2 points, it is 14-6 against the spread and 14-6 overall.
Pacers vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|19-14
|8-6
|23-10
|Hawks
|8-25
|1-6
|21-12
Pacers vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Pacers
|Hawks
|126.9
|122.8
|1
|3
|14-6
|7-7
|14-6
|12-2
|124.6
|123.2
|29
|28
|12-4
|6-17
|12-4
|10-13
