The Indiana Pacers (19-14) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (14-19) on January 5, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports

Pacers vs Hawks Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

This season, the Pacers have a 50.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 50.1% of shots the Hawks' opponents have knocked down.

Indiana is 13-5 when it shoots better than 50.1% from the field.

The Pacers are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank seventh.

The 126.9 points per game the Pacers put up are just 3.7 more points than the Hawks give up (123.2).

Indiana is 14-6 when scoring more than 123.2 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers are putting up 128.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 125.3 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Indiana is giving up 121.3 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 128.1.

In home games, the Pacers are sinking 2.9 more threes per game (16.1) than when playing on the road (13.2). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (41.6%) compared to in road games (34.9%).

Pacers Injuries