Serie A Anytime Goal Scorer Prop Bets & Odds in the US Today, January 5
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Serie A has only one match on its Friday schedule -- keep scrolling for anytime goal scorer odds.
Top Serie A Goal Scorer Odds Today
Joshua Zirkzee, Bologna (+225)
- Opponent: Genoa CFC
- Games Played: 18
- Goals: 7
Sydney Van Hooijdonk, Bologna (+260)
- Opponent: Genoa CFC
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 0
Riccardo Orsolini, Bologna (+280)
- Opponent: Genoa CFC
- Games Played: 14
- Goals: 4
Jesper Karlsson, Bologna (+280)
- Opponent: Genoa CFC
- Games Played: 10
- Goals: 0
Giovanni Fabbian, Bologna (+320)
- Opponent: Genoa CFC
- Games Played: 18
- Goals: 2
Mateo Retegui, Genoa CFC (+350)
- Opponent: Bologna
- Games Played: 11
- Goals: 3
Albert Gudmundsson, Genoa CFC (+350)
- Opponent: Bologna
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 7
Seydou Fini, Genoa CFC (+450)
- Opponent: Bologna
- Games Played: 11
- Goals: 0
Junior Messias, Genoa CFC (+500)
- Opponent: Bologna
- Games Played: 7
- Goals: 1
George Puscas, Genoa CFC (+500)
- Opponent: Bologna
- Games Played: 18
- Goals: 0
Caleb Ekuban, Genoa CFC (+550)
- Opponent: Bologna
- Games Played: 14
- Goals: 1
Ruslan Malinovskyi, Genoa CFC (+550)
- Opponent: Bologna
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 2
Remo Freuler, Bologna (+600)
- Opponent: Genoa CFC
- Games Played: 15
- Goals: 0
Alexis Saelemaekers, Bologna (+600)
- Opponent: Genoa CFC
- Games Played: 13
- Goals: 0
Kacper Urbanski, Bologna (+650)
- Opponent: Genoa CFC
- Games Played: 18
- Goals: 0
Today's Serie A Games
|Matchup
|Kick-off
|TV Channel
|Genoa CFC @ Bologna
|2:45 PM, ET
|Watch on Paramount+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
