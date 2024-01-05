Tyrese Haliburton plus his Indiana Pacers teammates hit the court versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on January 3, Haliburton put up 31 points, 12 assists and three blocks in a 142-130 win versus the Bucks.

Let's break down Haliburton's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 24.8 22.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 3.8 Assists 13.5 12.6 14.0 PRA -- 41.4 40.3 PR -- 28.8 26.3 3PM 3.5 3.6 3.2



Tyrese Haliburton Insights vs. the Hawks

Haliburton has taken 17.7 shots per game this season and made 8.8 per game, which account for 16.7% and 16.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 21.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.6 per game.

Haliburton's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 106.3 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Hawks have given up 123.2 points per contest, which is 28th-best in the league.

The Hawks concede 43.8 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the NBA.

The Hawks are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 28.6 assists per contest.

The Hawks concede 13.7 made 3-pointers per game, 21st-ranked in the league.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2023 39 37 5 16 9 1 3

