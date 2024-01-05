Tyrese Haliburton vs. Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tyrese Haliburton will lead the Indiana Pacers (19-14) into a home matchup with Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (14-19) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSIN and BSSE
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Tyrese Haliburton vs. Trae Young Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Trae Young
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1429.7
|1477.5
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|49.3
|47.7
|Fantasy Rank
|7
|8
Tyrese Haliburton vs. Trae Young Insights
Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers
- Haliburton puts up 24.8 points, 4 boards and 12.6 assists per contest, making 49.8% of shots from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game (third in NBA).
- The Pacers average 126.9 points per game (first in the league) while allowing 124.6 per outing (29th in the NBA). They have a +76 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.3 points per game.
- Indiana loses the rebound battle by 2.4 boards on average. it collects 40.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 29th in the league, while its opponents grab 42.9 per outing.
- The Pacers knock down 14.7 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) while shooting 38.4% from deep (fourth-best in the NBA). They are making four more threes per outing than their opponents, who drain 10.7 per game while shooting 38.3%.
- Indiana forces 13.3 turnovers per game (13th in the league) while committing 12.8 (12th in NBA play).
Trae Young & the Hawks
- Young's averages for the season are 28.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 11.3 assists, making 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 38% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per contest (fourth in league).
- The Hawks have a -13 scoring differential, putting up 122.8 points per game (third in league) and allowing 123.2 (28th in NBA).
- Atlanta averages 44.7 rebounds per game (seventh in league), compared to the 43.8 of its opponents.
- The Hawks knock down 14.4 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league) at a 37.1% rate (13th in NBA), compared to the 13.7 their opponents make, shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc.
- Atlanta has committed 13 turnovers per game (15th in NBA) while forcing 14 (sixth in league).
Tyrese Haliburton vs. Trae Young Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Trae Young
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|5.1
|-0.5
|Usage Percentage
|26.8%
|31.4%
|True Shooting Pct
|63.6%
|59.6%
|Total Rebound Pct
|6.7%
|4.6%
|Assist Pct
|51%
|45.3%
