Tyrese Haliburton will lead the Indiana Pacers (19-14) into a home matchup with Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (14-19) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSIN and BSSE

BSIN and BSSE Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Trae Young Fantasy Comparison

Stat Tyrese Haliburton Trae Young Total Fantasy Pts 1429.7 1477.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 49.3 47.7 Fantasy Rank 7 8

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Trae Young Insights

Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers

Haliburton puts up 24.8 points, 4 boards and 12.6 assists per contest, making 49.8% of shots from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game (third in NBA).

The Pacers average 126.9 points per game (first in the league) while allowing 124.6 per outing (29th in the NBA). They have a +76 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Indiana loses the rebound battle by 2.4 boards on average. it collects 40.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 29th in the league, while its opponents grab 42.9 per outing.

The Pacers knock down 14.7 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) while shooting 38.4% from deep (fourth-best in the NBA). They are making four more threes per outing than their opponents, who drain 10.7 per game while shooting 38.3%.

Indiana forces 13.3 turnovers per game (13th in the league) while committing 12.8 (12th in NBA play).

Trae Young & the Hawks

Young's averages for the season are 28.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 11.3 assists, making 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 38% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per contest (fourth in league).

The Hawks have a -13 scoring differential, putting up 122.8 points per game (third in league) and allowing 123.2 (28th in NBA).

Atlanta averages 44.7 rebounds per game (seventh in league), compared to the 43.8 of its opponents.

The Hawks knock down 14.4 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league) at a 37.1% rate (13th in NBA), compared to the 13.7 their opponents make, shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc.

Atlanta has committed 13 turnovers per game (15th in NBA) while forcing 14 (sixth in league).

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Trae Young Advanced Stats

Stat Tyrese Haliburton Trae Young Plus/Minus Per Game 5.1 -0.5 Usage Percentage 26.8% 31.4% True Shooting Pct 63.6% 59.6% Total Rebound Pct 6.7% 4.6% Assist Pct 51% 45.3%

