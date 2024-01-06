On Saturday, January 6, Cumberland County High School will host Apollo High School, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Apollo vs. Cumberland Co. Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Burkesville, KY
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Daviess County Games Today

Owensboro High School at Greenwood High School

  • Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on January 6
  • Location: Bowling Green, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.