As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (28 matches), No. 105-ranked Michael Mmoh and No. 148 Felipe Alves will be squaring off at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open Info

Tournament: The Australian Open

The Australian Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: January 7

January 7 Venue: Melbourne Park

Melbourne Park Location: Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia Court Surface: Hard

Australian Open Favorites

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank Novak Djokovic +110 1st Carlos Alcaraz +275 2nd Jannik Sinner +550 3rd Daniil Medvedev +700 4th Rafael Nadal +800 5th Stefanos Tsitsipas +2000 6th Alexander Zverev +2200 7th Taylor Fritz +2500 8th Ben Shelton +2500 8th Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune +2500 8th

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Yuta Shimizu vs. Francisco Comesana Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 PM ET - - Emilio Nava vs. Luciano Darderi Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 PM ET - - Tung-Lin Wu vs. Mate Valkusz Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 PM ET - - Otto Virtanen vs. Andrea Vavassori Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 PM ET - - Jozef Kovalik vs. Mattia Bellucci Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 PM ET - - Illya Marchenko vs. Nerman Fatic Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 PM ET - - Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Terence Atmane Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 PM ET - - Thiago Agustin Tirante vs. Kimmer Coppejans Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 PM ET - - Riccardo Bonadio vs. Pavle Marinkov Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:15 PM ET - - Raul Brancaccio vs. Jesper de Jong Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:15 PM ET - - Michael Mmoh vs. Felipe Alves Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:15 PM ET - - Dino Prizmic vs. Mariano Navone Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:15 PM ET - - Hayden Jones vs. Camilo Ugo Carabelli Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:15 PM ET - - Ugo Blanchet vs. Duje Ajdukovic Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:20 PM ET - - Ivan Gakhov vs. Rudolf Molleker Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 PM ET - - Diego Schwartzman vs. Denis Kudla Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 PM ET - - Ryan Peniston vs. Elias Ymer Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 PM ET - - Benoit Paire vs. Jules Marie Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 PM ET - - Stefano Napolitano vs. Radu Albot Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 PM ET - - Quentin Halys vs. Aziz Dougaz Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 PM ET - - Alexander Ritschard vs. Clement Tabur Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 PM ET - - Marco Trungelliti vs. Lukas Klein Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 PM ET - - David Goffin vs. Stefano Travaglia Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:15 PM ET - - Damir Dzumhur vs. Timofey Skatov Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:15 PM ET - - Pablo Llamas Ruiz vs. Gabriel Diallo Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:15 PM ET - - Pablo Cuevas vs. Giulio Zeppieri Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:15 PM ET - - Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs. Roman Andres Burruchaga Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:20 PM ET - - Billy Harris vs. Dimitar Kuzmanov Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:20 PM ET - -

