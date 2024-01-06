The Bellarmine Knights (4-12, 0-1 ASUN) will try to break a five-game losing streak when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 0-1 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Freedom Hall. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Lipscomb Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine Stats Insights

  • The Knights are shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Bisons allow to opponents.
  • Bellarmine has a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Bisons are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Knights sit at 327th.
  • The 68.4 points per game the Knights record are 5.2 fewer points than the Bisons allow (73.6).
  • Bellarmine has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 73.6 points.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games, Bellarmine is putting up 8.6 more points per game (73.8) than it is in away games (65.2).
  • The Knights surrender 64.5 points per game in home games this season, compared to 79.1 in away games.
  • At home, Bellarmine is averaging 1.1 more threes per game (8.3) than when playing on the road (7.2). However, it has a worse three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to on the road (35.1%).

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 @ BYU L 101-59 Marriott Center
12/30/2023 @ High Point L 90-85 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
1/4/2024 Austin Peay L 84-68 Freedom Hall
1/6/2024 Lipscomb - Freedom Hall
1/11/2024 @ North Alabama - Flowers Hall
1/13/2024 @ Central Arkansas - Farris Center

