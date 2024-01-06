How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Lipscomb on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Bellarmine Knights (4-12, 0-1 ASUN) will try to break a five-game losing streak when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 0-1 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Freedom Hall. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Bellarmine vs. Lipscomb Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Bellarmine Stats Insights
- The Knights are shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Bisons allow to opponents.
- Bellarmine has a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
- The Bisons are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Knights sit at 327th.
- The 68.4 points per game the Knights record are 5.2 fewer points than the Bisons allow (73.6).
- Bellarmine has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 73.6 points.
Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Bellarmine is putting up 8.6 more points per game (73.8) than it is in away games (65.2).
- The Knights surrender 64.5 points per game in home games this season, compared to 79.1 in away games.
- At home, Bellarmine is averaging 1.1 more threes per game (8.3) than when playing on the road (7.2). However, it has a worse three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to on the road (35.1%).
Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ BYU
|L 101-59
|Marriott Center
|12/30/2023
|@ High Point
|L 90-85
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|1/4/2024
|Austin Peay
|L 84-68
|Freedom Hall
|1/6/2024
|Lipscomb
|-
|Freedom Hall
|1/11/2024
|@ North Alabama
|-
|Flowers Hall
|1/13/2024
|@ Central Arkansas
|-
|Farris Center
