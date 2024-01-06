Cumberland County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Cumberland County, Kentucky today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cumberland County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Apollo High School at Cumberland County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Burkesville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
