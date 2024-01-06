Saturday's contest that pits the Austin Peay Governors (8-8, 1-0 ASUN) against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-9, 1-0 ASUN) at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-71 in favor of Austin Peay. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

Eastern Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: Austin Peay 72, Eastern Kentucky 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Kentucky vs. Austin Peay

Computer Predicted Spread: Austin Peay (-0.2)

Austin Peay (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 142.7

Eastern Kentucky's record against the spread so far this season is 3-8-0, and Austin Peay's is 8-4-0. A total of four out of the Colonels' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Governors' games have gone over. Eastern Kentucky is 3-7 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its past 10 contests, while Austin Peay has gone 7-3 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Colonels' +39 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.1 points per game (46th in college basketball) while giving up 79.3 per contest (340th in college basketball).

The 42.4 rebounds per game Eastern Kentucky averages rank 15th in the nation, and are 4.1 more than the 38.3 its opponents grab per contest.

Eastern Kentucky hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (108th in college basketball), 1.8 fewer than its opponents (10.1).

The Colonels average 94.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (196th in college basketball), and allow 91.0 points per 100 possessions (204th in college basketball).

Eastern Kentucky has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (241st in college basketball play) while forcing 12.9 (108th in college basketball).

