Will Eastern Kentucky be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Eastern Kentucky's full tournament resume.

How Eastern Kentucky ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 2-0 NR NR 287

Eastern Kentucky's best wins

Eastern Kentucky's best win this season came on January 4 in an 80-72 victory over the Lipscomb Bisons. That signature win over Lipscomb included a team-high 19 points from Devontae Blanton. Leland Walker, with 14 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

69-59 at home over Austin Peay (No. 213/RPI) on January 6

77-76 at home over Troy (No. 214/RPI) on November 27

Eastern Kentucky's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-3

The Colonels have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country based on the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Eastern Kentucky is facing the 107th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Colonels have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with four contests coming against teams that are over .500, and seven games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

As far as EKU's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Eastern Kentucky's next game

Matchup: Central Arkansas Bears vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Central Arkansas Bears vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

