Filip Forsberg will be among those in action Saturday when his Nashville Predators meet the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. Fancy a wager on Forsberg? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Filip Forsberg vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Forsberg Season Stats Insights

In 39 games this season, Forsberg has averaged 18:38 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

In 14 of 39 games this season, Forsberg has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 26 of 39 games this season, Forsberg has recorded a point, and 13 of those games included multiple points.

In 20 of 39 games this year, Forsberg has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Forsberg hits the over on his points prop total is 66.7%, based on the odds.

There is a 47.6% chance of Forsberg having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are conceding 115 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 39 Games 4 43 Points 1 19 Goals 1 24 Assists 0

