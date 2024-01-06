The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) carry a six-game winning streak into a home contest versus the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC), winners of four straight. It starts at 12:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN

Florida Stats Insights

This season, the Gators have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.

Florida has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Gators sit at first.

The Gators average 86.3 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 73.4 the Wildcats allow.

When Florida totals more than 73.4 points, it is 9-1.

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats have shot at a 50.3% clip from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points greater than the 41% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.

This season, Kentucky has a 10-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gators sit at third.

The Wildcats' 91.1 points per game are 17.4 more points than the 73.7 the Gators give up.

When Kentucky gives up fewer than 86.3 points, it is 9-1.

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Florida put up 11 more points per game (75.9) than it did in away games (64.9).

In 2022-23, the Gators ceded 67.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 69.9.

Looking at three-point shooting, Florida fared better at home last season, draining 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.4 threes per game and a 25.7% three-point percentage in away games.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Kentucky averaged seven more points per game at home (78.4) than on the road (71.4).

The Wildcats gave up fewer points at home (64.1 per game) than away (70.9) last season.

Beyond the arc, Kentucky drained fewer triples away (5.7 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.1%) than at home (38.1%) as well.

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/19/2023 Michigan W 106-101 Spectrum Center 12/22/2023 Grambling W 96-57 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 12/30/2023 Quinnipiac W 97-72 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 1/6/2024 Kentucky - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 1/10/2024 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/13/2024 Arkansas - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule