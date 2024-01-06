The Indiana Pacers, with Jalen Smith, face the Boston Celtics at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on January 5, Smith produced 11 points in a 150-116 win against the Hawks.

Below we will look at Smith's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jalen Smith Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.4 10.5 Rebounds -- 5.1 4.7 Assists -- 1.0 1.1 PRA -- 16.5 16.3 PR -- 15.5 15.2



Jalen Smith Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 4.2% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.0 per contest.

Smith's Pacers average 106.3 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Celtics are one of the league's slowest with 102.1 possessions per contest.

Allowing 110.4 points per game, the Celtics are the third-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Celtics have allowed 43.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 16th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Celtics are fifth in the league, conceding 24.6 per game.

Jalen Smith vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 7 0 2 0 0 0 0 12/21/2022 21 8 9 1 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.