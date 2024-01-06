If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Jefferson County, Kentucky, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Atherton High School at Frankfort High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6

3:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Frankfort, KY

Frankfort, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Male High School at Hopkinsville High School