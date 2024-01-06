Kenton County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Kenton County, Kentucky today? We have the information here.
Kenton County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calvary Christian School at Bracken County High School
- Game Time: 2:25 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Carlisle, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
