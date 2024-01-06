Saturday's contest that pits the Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) versus the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-80 in favor of Florida. Game time is at 12:30 PM ET on January 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kentucky vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 82, Kentucky 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-1.3)

Florida (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 162.3

Florida has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Kentucky is 8-4-0. The Gators are 10-3-0 and the Wildcats are 9-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other SEC Predictions

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +212 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.7 points per game. They're putting up 91.1 points per game, fourth in college basketball, and are allowing 73.4 per outing to rank 238th in college basketball.

Kentucky wins the rebound battle by 1.8 boards on average. It collects 38.3 rebounds per game, 108th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36.5.

Kentucky knocks down 10.6 three-pointers per game (12th in college basketball) while shooting 41.6% from deep (second-best in college basketball). It is making 2.2 more threes than its opponents, who drain 8.4 per game at 31.2%.

Kentucky wins the turnover battle by 4.8 per game, committing 9.1 (16th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.9.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.