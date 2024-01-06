Two streaking squads square off when the Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET. The Gators are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Wildcats, who have won four in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kentucky vs. Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats' 50.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.3 percentage points higher than the Gators have given up to their opponents (41%).

Kentucky has compiled a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gators sit at third.

The Wildcats put up 17.4 more points per game (91.1) than the Gators allow (73.7).

Kentucky is 10-1 when it scores more than 73.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky put up more points at home (78.4 per game) than on the road (71.4) last season.

The Wildcats conceded fewer points at home (64.1 per game) than on the road (70.9) last season.

Beyond the arc, Kentucky made fewer triples on the road (5.7 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.1%) than at home (38.1%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule