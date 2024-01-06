Two streaking squads square off when the Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET. The Gators are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Wildcats, who have won four in a row.

Kentucky vs. Florida Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats' 50.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.3 percentage points higher than the Gators have given up to their opponents (41%).
  • Kentucky has compiled a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gators sit at third.
  • The Wildcats put up 17.4 more points per game (91.1) than the Gators allow (73.7).
  • Kentucky is 10-1 when it scores more than 73.7 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kentucky put up more points at home (78.4 per game) than on the road (71.4) last season.
  • The Wildcats conceded fewer points at home (64.1 per game) than on the road (70.9) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Kentucky made fewer triples on the road (5.7 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.1%) than at home (38.1%) as well.

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 North Carolina W 87-83 State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 @ Louisville W 95-76 KFC Yum! Center
12/29/2023 Illinois State W 96-70 Rupp Arena
1/6/2024 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/9/2024 Missouri - Rupp Arena
1/13/2024 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena

