The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) bring a six-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC), who have won four straight. The Wildcats are underdogs by just 1.5 points in the contest, which tips at 12:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The point total for the matchup is set at 169.5.

Kentucky vs. Florida Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida -1.5 169.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Kentucky has played five games this season that have gone over 169.5 combined points scored.

Kentucky's games this season have had an average of 164.5 points, five fewer points than this game's point total.

Kentucky is 8-4-0 ATS this year.

Kentucky's .667 ATS win percentage (8-4-0 ATS record) is higher than Florida's .462 mark (6-6-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Kentucky vs. Florida Over/Under Stats

Games Over 169.5 % of Games Over 169.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida 2 15.4% 86.3 177.4 73.7 147.1 151.6 Kentucky 5 41.7% 91.1 177.4 73.4 147.1 151.9

Additional Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Gators' record against the spread in SEC games last year was 11-8-0.

The Wildcats put up an average of 91.1 points per game, 17.4 more points than the 73.7 the Gators allow to opponents.

Kentucky has put together an 8-3 ATS record and a 10-1 overall record in games it scores more than 73.7 points.

Kentucky vs. Florida Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida 6-6-0 6-4 10-3-0 Kentucky 8-4-0 2-0 9-3-0

Kentucky vs. Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Kentucky 10-6 Home Record 14-4 4-7 Away Record 6-3 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-8-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.4 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-7-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.